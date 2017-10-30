Bethenny’s Heartbreak! Frankel’s 17-Year-Old Dog Cookie Dies After Seizures

Bethenny Frankel‘s beloved dog Cookie has passed away at 17 years old, Radaronline.com has learned.

Happy 17th birthday @cookiedabooboo! The most loyal bitch I’ve ever known. @biggysmallz are celebrating too! #lifetimelove A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

“My @cookiedabooboo is gone. Bless her furry heart…” Frankel tweeted out Monday morning.

In the middle of the night Saturday, the RHONY star posted a series of Instagram clips begging fans for help while her dog suffered a 45-minute seizure.

In the videos, a horrified Frankel pleaded with her followers for advice on how to save her furry friend.

“Help us! What do we do?!…I don’t know what to do! There’s no vet—someone help me,” Frankel screamed.

On Sunday, Frankel posted a follow-up photo of Cookie sedated at the vet’s office. The 46-year-old along with her daughter Bryn, 7, waited eagerly to see if the dog would make it through. Sadly, she did not survive the ordeal.

I'm the birthday bitch today 🎉🎉 #happybirthdaytome A post shared by cookiedabooboo (@cookiedabooboo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Frankel regularly posts photos of Cookie, and has created a separate Instagram page for her.

She turned 17 years this past August.

