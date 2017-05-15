‘Bachelor’ Breakup! Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Split

Another Bachelor couple has called it quits. Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have called off their engagement after nearly two years together.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the couple told People. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

Higgins, 29 and Bushnell, 27, met on his season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2016. Bushnell moved to his hometown of Denver after they went public with their engagement.

The split doesn’t come as a shock to Radar readers.

In February, Bushnell was photographed without her engagement ring while vacationing with her sister in Punta Mita, Mexico. She also sparked rumors of a split when she celebrated her birthday with friends at a hotel in Denver instead of with her fiancé.

When asked about the breakup rumors, Higgins cryptically told Radar at the time, “I’m sorry I can’t comment on that.”

Shortly after, he shut down the split rumors in an Instagram post.

“We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side,” he captioned a photo of the couple.

The ABC stars appeared on the Freeform series Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After. The show was cancelled after only one season, as Bachelor co-stars Emily and Haley Ferguson took over.

The couple called off their wedding on the finale because of “issues” in their relationship.

Higgins and Bushnell did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

