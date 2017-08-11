Smoking Hot? Ben Affleck ‘Refuses’ To Quit Cigarette Habit

Ben Affleck might be attempting to stay clean and sober — but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that he’s still battling a deep-seated addiction demon!

According to an insider, Affleck, 44, “habitually smokes two packs of cigarettes a day.”

“He quit everything else but smoking is his only remaining vice and he refuses to stop now,” the source told Radar.

But is his habit getting in the way with his love life?

“He likes to sneak in a smoke on the way to meetings or on a date with Lindsay [Shookus],” the Saturday Night Live producer he recently began seeing, said the insider.

Unlike health-conscious Angelenos, “She’s a New Yorker and lots of people light up there, so she’s used to it.”

“That’s one of the reasons why he likes her,” noted the insider. “She doesn’t nag him about smoking like his ex,” Jennifer Garner, 45.

Now Affleck’s biggest issue is what to do when he can’t get his nicotine fix, said the source.

“Flying can be a problem, and he tries to get connecting flights so he can break for a cigarette during stopovers!”

