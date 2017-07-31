Did He Relapse? Ben Affleck & Girlfriend Buy Booze In Liquor Store On Beach Getaway

Just months after completing rehab, Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus were caught at a liquor store in Maine purchasing several bottles of alcohol, Radaronline.com has exclusively learned.

The Umbrella Factory employee Jenna Noyes told Radar that she had spotted the couple picking up two bottles of Rose and a bottle of Bethenny Frankel‘s SkinnyGirl margaritas on Sunday, July 30.

The 21-year-old even posed for a photo with Affleck, who appears slightly disheveled in a green tee-shirt and jeans as he stands in front of shelves of liquor.

“He said he and his girlfriend were just up for a couple days,” Noyes recalled of their conversation.

She added that the pair even stopped by the store the day prior for booze, which she captured on security camera footage.

The one time I don't look up at the customer AT ALL 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/HjyqiHI3bh — Jenna Noyes (@jennanoyess) July 30, 2017

The 44-year-old actor told the clerk that they were planning to leave Maine on Sunday.

Affleck infamously completed a rehab program for alcohol abuse back in May following his divorce filing from Jennifer Garner the month prior.

