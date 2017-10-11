Ben Affleck Apologizes To Hilarie Burton After Groping Breast: ‘I Acted Inappropriately’

Ben Affleck, 45, has finally apologized to Hilarie Burton, 35, after the actress bashed him on social media for groping her breast in 2003!

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” he wrote on Twitter.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

His apology comes hours after Burton told a twitter fans that she still remembered the time Affleck grabbed her breast during a TRL appearance. The Twitter user had fired at Affleck for sharing a statement against Harvey Weinstein, 65, when he too had made sexual advances towards women.

He should’ve just “kept quiet,” wrote the fan.

“[Affleck] grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL. Everyone forgot though,” added the fan ­­– to which Burton replied, “I didn’t forget.”

Burton then tweeted a clip from the show in which she spoke out about being groped by the actor. She wrote, “Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

