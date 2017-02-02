EXCLUSIVE

Breakup Breakdown? Bella Hadid Raises Eyebrows At Wild NYC Party

Find out why the jilted model's bad behavior may be cause for concern.

Bella Hadid isn’t exactly a model of good behavior!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the 20-year-old catwalker was smoking suspicious smelling cigarettes at a Jan. 31 party thrown by Dior Beauty at the New York City hotspot Up & Down.

“Bella was with a bunch of young hipsters and they were rolling them up and smoking them right in the open,” an eyewitness told Radar.

To keep over-curious revelers from bothering Hadid, hulking security guards were stationed around her table.

“She was dancing up a storm, having fun,” said the onlooker.

Hadid’s hard partying comes on the heels of her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd squiring his new girlfriend Selena Gomez around Venice, Italy.

And, as Radar reported, Hadid recently raised eyebrows lately over her sickly appearance.

The model showed off a shockingly thin frame beneath her see-through bustier at the Chanel show on Jan. 24.

Do you think Bella is having a tough time and acting out, or is she just trying to have a little fun? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.

