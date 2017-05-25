Quit Stealing My Money! Barry White’s Son Sues Stepmom Over Inheritance Money

Show me the money you’re hiding!

Barry White’s son is suing his late father’s widow, claiming that she hasn’t paid him a dime of his rightful inheritance in two years.

Darryl White filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Glodean White and the later singer’s estate, asserting that she has been funding her own “lavish” lifestyle instead of paying him his fair share of the estate, according to documents obtained by Radar.

“Darryl White last received a distribution from the trust on or about September 1st, 2015. However there has frequently been significant gaps in distributions, sometimes up to 10 months, so Darryl White was not concerned about the gaps or their legal effect,” the documents state.

“Darryl White has not received any further distribution from the trust.”

According to the documents obtained by Radar, Darryl is in a desperate financial situation.

“Currently, Darryl White is almost destitute and nearly homeless,” his lawyers claim.

Darryl contends that his stepmother agreed to pay him steady income in an agreement reached in 2007.

Glodan would pay him “his rightful and correct share of the estate of Barry White, through the trust, including accounting right and distributions,” his lawyers claim.

“Darryl White only recently learned that the monies Glodean White sent him we’re not commensurate with the terms of the trust and will, and Glodean White was instead using the monies intended to be provided to Darryl White for her own personal expenses and lavish lifestyle,” the documents state.

Darryl is hoping to review his father’s will and assess the money situation from his estate.

