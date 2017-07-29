Barack Obama Operates Secret ‘War Room’ To Oppose Donald Trump?

Former President Barack Obama is operating a secret “war room” to oppose current President Donald Trump–just two miles from the White House, political gadfly and critic of Democrats Dick Morris charges.

“This war room is how they’re trying to topple Trump,” Morris contended.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Morris, an ex-aide to former President Bill Clinton and political pollster alleged in a recent podcast on his website that Obama has teamed up with a group of loyalists to plot on how they can wreck Trump’s presidency.

Morris claimed that Obama’s new war room in Washington, D.C., is just minutes from the White House and the ex-President and his operatives hold two conference calls every day to discuss talking points they can promote to the media. The political expert said they have been homing in on health care and other topics where they are adamantly opposed to Trump.

According to Morris, the calls are held at 8:30 am and 9:45 am EST.

As Radar reported last year, Morris and his wife Eileen McGann exposed Hillary Clinton‘s darkest secrets in the explosive book Armageddon: How Trump Can Beat Hillary.

And ever since Trump did in fact beat the former First Lady for the Presidency in November, Morris has had his ear to the ground about so-called “Deep State” skullduggery involving Obama’s behavior after leaving office.

As Morris said on his podcast, “There is indication that Obama has set up a secret operation in a war room just about two miles from the White House where Michelle has her office [and] so do many of the former aides to Obama.”

The purpose is to “sabotage Trump” in the media. “It’s just like in the middle of a campaign,” Morris noted. “All the key players are on that conference call.”

He claimed, “Lately it’s been devoted to trying to defeat Trump’s health care reform,” said Morris.

“So much for smooth presidential transitions!” Morris smiled.

Last week, the Republicans failed to pass a “skinny repeal” of Obamacare.

The former Clinton aide said there is a more covert form of Obama-led resistance, however: “Moles that are buried in the Trump administration who are leaking to sabotage Trump.”

Morris claimed that Obama “embedded his employees deep within the bowels” of certain agencies in appointed jobs and it could take Trump a year to get rid of them.

Obama and Michelle decided to remain in DC after his presidency–and their lavish home is intended to be close to the seat of power so that the former first couple can fight for their legacy, sources have said.

The residence has attracted attention because former Presidents usually don’t keep Washington as their home base after leaving office — and there’s been a long tradition of ex-leaders not interfering with the following administration.

Recently, Obama also set up an office on the West End of the national’s capitol and celebrated with an open house featuring former aide Valerie Jarrett, former VP Joe Biden, and ex-National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

As Radar readers know, President Trump has accused Obama of putting him under surveillance.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors that the Obama marriage is in trouble as Barack was caught at an airport without his wedding ring.

Obama shocked many as he was on a solo trip without Michelle at the time.

But the couple has also been seen happily vacationing in Bali with their two daughters after eight years in the White House.

