Humiliated Barack Thanks Michelle For ‘Sticking’ Around!

Barack Obama publicly thanked his wife Michelle for not filing for divorce in a jaw-dropping public statement this weekend, and RadarOnline.com has the details.

The former president dropped the bombshell as he accepted the prestigious JFK Profile in Courage Award in Boston on Sunday.

“I also want to thank Michelle Obama for, after the presidency, sticking with me!” Barack said. “’I think she felt an obligation to the country to stay on, but once her official duties were over, it wasn’t clear.”

Those in the crowd laughed at his joke, while Michelle flashed her trademark grin. But was the 44th President actually revealing some truth?

As RadarOnline.com has reported, a shocking tell-all about Barack’s sexual past is about to reveal some rather kinky skeletons in his closet.

In Pulitzer Prize-winning author David J. Garrow’s new biography, Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, the former President is said to have had a past full of passionate sex and cocaine-fueled nights with one girl.

He also allegedly proposed to another girl twice, only to be rejected both times, cheated on Michelle before they got married, and even considered a gay fling, according to the tell-all.

At this weekend’s gala, Barack followed his attempts at humor with a stab at being sentimental

“I love my wife and I’m grateful for her,” he told the crowd. “And I do believe it was American’s great good fortune to have her as first lady.”

What do you think? Was Barack just joking? Or secretly confirming the scandalous accusations in the new book? Let us know in the comments section.

