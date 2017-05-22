Back On? Scorned Ramona Singer Reunites With Cheating Ex-Hubby Mario

Ramona Singer is on a mission to find a new man on The Real Housewives of New York, but RadarOnline.com has learned that she’s secretly back together with her ex!

The reality star, 60, put her issues with her ex aside to pose for a family photo at her daughter Avery’s college graduation — and her estranged ex-husband Mario, 62, was in the shot.

The former couple finalized their bitter divorce in 2016 after a whirlwind two-year battle.

Ramona claimed that she caught Mario in a steamy affair with much younger fitness instructor Kasey Dexter in their own home, prompting her to end their 25-year marriage and even, she said, to contemplate suicide.

Their divorce was extremely nasty, and their daughter was caught in the middle! Avery, 21, infamously wrote a scathing letter to her dad in Ramona’s memoir, Life on the Ramona Coaster.

“I’m writing to you again because I hope that, as your daughter, I will be able to get through to you,” Avery wrote. “You need to stop and fix your actions before you lose everything that is good in your life.”

“How dare you bring her to our house that I grew up in in Southampton!” she said of his affair with Kasey Dexter.

“We have endless memories in that home. That is the bed where you and your wife have slept for eighteen years. No sane husband would ever bring his mistress into his family home.”

“I hope that one day soon I’ll have the dad I always thought I knew and put on a pedestal my whole life,” she concluded.

Are you shocked that Mario and Ramona were able to bury the hatchet for Avery’s big day? Sound off in the comments!

