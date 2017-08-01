‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Slams Lee With ‘Black History’ & ‘Women’s Rights’ Lessons On Men Tell All Show

On Monday’s The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, Rachel Lindsay‘s former flames spoke up about the explosive drama that took over the house as the gorgeous Bachelorette tried to find her soul mate.

The fiery episode touched on known issues such as Lee Garrett‘s racists tweets, as well as on DeMario Jackson‘s “side chick.”

As fans know, Jackson signed up to film the show while he still had a serious girlfriend at home. He allegedly was ignoring her and cut off communication until she found out he was filming and confronted him on the show. Lindsay pointed him to the door.

After losing to beloved Kenny King after a dramatic two-on-one date with the Bachelorette, Garrett posted a series of extremely offensive tweets that sent the men in the house – and Lindsay – into a rampage.

“What’s the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? One has a sense of shame to cover their racist a** faces,” read one of the tweets.

“I said things I should not have said; they were inconsiderate.”

Said Lindsay: “You had such an amazing opportunity to be surrounded by different people and different cultures and you didn’t take advantage of that. I hope that in watching it back you realize that you were a part of something so great. But in case you didn’t, please know you could exit stage left and meet me backstage and I’d be more than happy to give you a black history lesson, a lesson on women’s rights, you know what I’m saying?”

Garrett’s rival, King, was known as the doting father of the show. His daughter McKenzie – for whom he left the show – even made a surprise appearance on the episode.

“Kenny might have been the most well-liked guy in the house and it’s hard to say the same about Lee,” said baby-faced Dean Unglert.

Unglert – whom Lindsay sent home after declaring her love for him – voiced his confusion to the Bachelorette, saying: I’m still confused about why you told me you were falling in love with me and then I got the boot four days later.”

Lindsay stated that it was “very, very difficult,” and the former contestant agreed to let it go. He will now be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise!

What do you think of the explosive tell-all? Let us know in the comments below.

