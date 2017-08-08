‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Gives Final Rose To ‘Best Friend’ — And Gets Engaged!

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay has finally said “Yes!” to the man of her dreams, RadarOnline.com can report, and as many fans may have guessed, that man is Bryan Abasolo.

“It was like an out-of-body experience to hear the words that he was saying to me,” Lindsay said to PEOPLE about her proposal. “I blanked out on what I was saying — I meant it and it was from the heart, but it was just so surreal that it was happening.”

“I mean we’re in Spain, we’re on top of this castle. I’m standing in front of the man of my dreams, and now he’s about to get down on one knee. And so the moment he did it, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is happening!’ I couldn’t do anything but scream. Like that’s all I could do, I was so happy,” she added.

After saying goodbye to Eric Bigger and hunky runner-up Peter Kraus, Lindsay, 32, confessed that while it was a tough journey, she wanted the end to be all about Abasolo.

PHOTOS: UNCOVERED! Secrets & Scandals Of Rachel Lindsay’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants

“The night before, it was hard, and I knew I didn’t want to have two guys standing at the end, knowing I was only going to say yes to one. That was really, really important to me,” she said. “I really wanted all my focus to be about Bryan.”

As Radar readers know, the Miami-based chiropractor caught Lindsay’s attention from the very start. He even earned the “First Impression Rose” after charming the former Bachelorette with his steamy Spanish charisma.

During their first few meetings, Abaoslo’s charm was often the cause of doubt for Lindsay.

PHOTOS: What You Don’t See On TV! How Train-wreck TV ‘The Bachelorette’ Finds It Suitors

“I didn’t give Bryan the easy road out. Yeah, people see us kiss and stuff, but you constantly hear me question him being charming, whether or not he’s genuine.”

Her family, too, seemed to doubt him when he visited their home, yet eventually came to accept that he did in fact care very much for Lindsay.

“I was 100 percent genuine and you know, I went there for a reason. I saw this woman and I thought that we would be a great match,” Abasolo said to PEOPLE.

PHOTOS: Chad Johnson Reveals The Shocking Truth About ‘The Bachelorette’ Fakery

As they began to get closer, Lindsay gushed about her now-fiancée every chance she got. After spending time with him in various parts of the world, she often said he was “too good to be true.”

“He is such a catch. He is such an amazing person — and that’s the part that scares me. I don’t understand why he’s still single,” said Lindsay of her 37-year-old love.

As Radar reported, Lindsay had to go through a whole lot of heartbreak and drama to reach her goal.

Now that all is said and done, Lindsay admits, “Bryan is like my best friend, like I can not imagine him not in my life.”

Abasolo too has voiced his love for his soon-to-be wife: “I keep falling in love with this woman more and more every single day.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.