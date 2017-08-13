Bachelor Tragedy – Reality Star Vienna Girardi Loses Her Twins!

Bachelor contestant Vienna Girardi has tragically lost her twins.

The 31-year-old posted the terrible news on her Facebook today.

She revealed to her fans:

This is the hardest thing I have ever had to write. On Aug 3rd, I went in for an ultra sound bc the Perinatologist notice one of my twins had more fluids than the other which was the first sign of TTTS(Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome) this is when one twin takes more nutrients than the other. They said that it did look like it had improved over the last week though.

PHOTOS: The Final Curtain Call: Inside Prince’s Tragic Last Concert

Unfortunately, that was not the case and that evening my water broke due to the amniotic sacs rupturing. I spent the next 2 days in the hospital trying everything to save them.

The doctors had warned me that if I did not go into labor and deliver the babies, I was taking the chance of risking my own life and causing an infection in my uterus but they could not survive at only 18 weeks. They also said that there was a very slim chance under 5% that the babies could survive and the fluids in their amniotic sacs replenish themselves so as any mother would do I did everything to save them but their hearts stopped beating on day two which is also when I went into a septic shock with 104 fever.

My little angels went to Heaven on Aug 5th and I was rushed into the OR for emergency surgery and was in the ICU for 4 days.

I don’t know why this happened and I pray the Lord gives me strength to understand why he needed my little girls. After days of laying in bed heart broken and trying to piece what happened back together a doctor asked me if I would consider donating my little girls to science so they can also understand why this happens and be able to save another women who has twins with TTTS. This was the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my life but I knew my little girls were in Heaven already and the pain I feel I would never want any mother to ever feel.

RIP My Sweet Angels:

Your mommy will never forget you and I loved you both with my entire heart.

I Thank you all for your support and prayers but I would appreciate it if at this time everyone can respect my privacy and allow me to grieve.

Vienna was most recently romantically linked to NASCAR driver Todd Allen, who she was dating for three years prior to their engagement last August.

PHOTOS: See David Bowie’s Final Days Before His Tragic Passing

The Florida native said on social media of her Orlando-based beau: “I traveled the world looking for love when love was in my backyard the whole time.”

Girardi became a reality star in early 2010 as a contestant on the 14th season of The Bachelor, vying for Jake Pavelka‘s heart.

And he wound up picking her over Oregon beauty Tenley Molzahn, and the two got engaged on the show’s finale that March.

The romance was short-lived, however, as the pair parted ways that June, later clashing in a dramatic special for the show the following month.

Vienna was subsequently involved with Kasey Kahl after the two crossed paths on the spin-off Bachelor Pad, but the duo parted ways in 2011.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.