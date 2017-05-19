‘Sad’ & ‘Confused’ Ben Higgins Admits He’s ‘Lost’ After Split With Lauren

Ben Higgins is “feeling empty” after his break up with Lauren Bushnell, 27, was announced on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 29-year old former sweetheart Bachelor talks about his life now that Lauren is out of it, in a clip of his new podcast.

“You know, as I talk to you now, it’s still very fresh. It still sits, I mean it’s still the largest part of my life,” Higgins said.

“It’s tough. It’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you spent so much time with, and it’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you really did believe were the one for you,” he admitted.

Higgins also claims that Lauren left him high and dry when she took all of the furniture from the Denver home they once shared!

“I’m currently leaving here today to go furniture shopping. And it’s hard to look around my house and know that she’s not going to be there,” he said.

“My house and I are feeling very similar: sad, mourning, a little empty. And so I feel like this is a bonding time for my house and I. In all seriousness, it’s really sad,” Ben said. “But, I do have my whiskey cart left.”

In the last few months before their break-up was announced, Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed that “they were fighting through a bunch of stuff.” The breakup rumors helped fuel the couple’s eventual demise.

“I would say the joy that we felt toward our relationship at the beginning was — for some reason — slipping away, and we were both working very hard to bring that joy back. And it just never seemed to get there,” Higgins said

“There was no real saving or redemption to be done.”

Higgins later added that he was hopeful this break could help him move on.

“Life is going to be good. And I know from past experiences of any type of brokenness, or any type of tough pain — if it’s a death, if it’s a breakup, if its a loss of a job — often times those situations can turn out to be a beautiful thing,” he said.

“But today if you are speaking about me, I’m sad, I’m a little confused, a little lost, but I’m doing alright.

The iHeartRadio podcast — Ben and Ashley: “Almost Famous” — hosted by Higgins and fellow Bachelor alum, Ashley Laconetti launches May 23.

