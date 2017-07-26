Audrina Patridge Teases ‘The Hills’ Reunion! I’m ‘Not Opposed To It’

Audrina Patridge may be ready for a meet-up with The Hills cast, RadarOnline.com can report.

“I’m not opposed to it. I feel like we are all at a different place in our lives and we’re past the drama, past the catfights,” Patridge, 32, said in an interview with E!.

The MTV star – who lost her former brother-in-law earlier this year ­– recently welcomed daughter Kirra Max Bohan with hubby Corey Bohan, 35, admits that she and her former co-stars have more in common now that most of them have their own families.

“We’re all married, we all have kids, we’re all at a different place in our lives so we’d all be able to relate to each other way more,” she said.

The actress and entrepreneur who tied the knot with Bohan in 2016 said: “Even when you’re married, you don’t get a lot of girl time so just to talk to someone that’s going through the same things as you are—it’s refreshing to know you’re not alone.”

Patridge is currently working on growing her successful swimwear line, Prey Swim, and raising her daughter.

“It’s been amazing. I’m so blessed. She’s such a good little girl,” she shared of her baby.

As Radar readers know, Patridge was previously involved in a relationship with co-star Ryan Cabrera – one which he claimed was “all fake.”

