Baby Time! Audrina Patridge Hands Over Daughter To Corey Bohan During Bitter Divorce

The Hills alum Audrina Patridge has let her estranged husband Corey Bohan spent time with their one-year-old daughter Kirra.

The pro–biker got to see his daughter this weekend after a tense hand-over with a mediator witness.

Patridge, 32, looked nervous as the couple met for the first time in weeks although Bohan, 35, was delighted to be re-united with his again.

News of their bitter split emerged this week. Patridge had sought a restraining order against Bohan and moved back home with her parents taking their daughter too.

Patridge was joined by a female mediator during the hand-over of the baby girl to Bohan.

The duo kept their distance, briefly exchanging words before he headed off with his one-year-old in his arms and a huge grin on his face.

Patridge filed for a divorce from her husband of less than a year and took out a restraining order on the professional BMX dirt bike rider after a domestic violence incident.

The incident reportedly involved him shoving her while she was holding the baby, threatening suicide and ‘repeatedly harassing her while she was working.’

He is currently living in the family home that she claims belongs to her as part of a pre-nuptial agreement the pair signed.

Bohan filed a response in court claiming her father and brother had provoked a fight with him and that he had been denied access to his child.

The couple have been off and on since 2008 and wed in 2016 in Hawaii ­– they are due back in court next month.

