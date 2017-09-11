Jeremy Roloff’s Wife Audrey Gives Birth To Daughter Weeks After Due Date

Jeremy Roloff’s wife Audrey gave birth to their daughter over a week past her due date, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Us Weekly reported that the Little People Big World stars welcomed Ember Jean Roloff on September 10 at 9:40 a.m. Their bundle of joy weighed 7.13 lbs.

“Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy,” the reality stars told the publication. “We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes.”

“She’s beautiful,” they continued. “We are feeling so thankful and blessed that God has entrusted us with this little life. We are excited for the journey of parenthood that lies ahead. Welcome to our family Ember, may you be a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world.”

“Audrey did amazing,” Jeremy added. “Natural labor is no joke. I have a renewed appreciation for her strength. And Ember is just miraculous. Perfect little baby. I’m In awe by the circle of life.”

Jeremy, 27, and Audrey, 26, announced that they were expecting in February after three years of marriage. Audrey frequently bared her bump during her pregnancy.

It is unclear if grandma Amy Roloff made it home in time for Ember’s arrival, as the 52-year-old embarked on a lengthy road trip with her new boyfriend, Chris Marek, two weeks ago. Audrey and Amy haven’t always gotten along, as Audrey slammed her mother-in-law for going against her religious beliefs and divorcing Matt Roloff.

