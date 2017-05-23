‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Asa Soltan Slams ‘Backstabbing,’ ‘Abusive’ Costars In Tell-All

Asa Soltan isn’t holding back on bashing her costars!

The Shahs of Sunset star has penned her first book, Golden: Empowering Rituals to Conjure Your Inner Priestess, and revealed how she really feels about her so-called friends.

“I always tried to see the best in MJ [Mercedes Javid], but after consistently giving our friendship my all in the face of continuous gossip, I had to protect myself by taking my distance,” she wrote.

“If you saw the season 5 reunion of Shahs of Sunset, you know that my friendship with MJ has grown completely dysfunctional,” she added. “Unfortunately, it’s been this way for a long time. It’s unbalanced, and endless backstabbing has eroded the trust between us.”

The new mom also explained how her friendship with GG Gharachedgahi also fell apart.

“For years she was verbally abusive, she called me names, and she even got physical with me at one point,” she continued. “A lot of people wondered why I even kept her in my life at all, but it was clear to me that she was lashing out at me based on problems that actually had nothing to do with me. I always had compassion for her because I knew that inside she was hurting.”

But in a shocking twist, Soltan, 41, revealed that she spent time with soon-to-be divorced Gharachedgahi, 35, off camera, and now they are in “a beautiful place.”

She also claimed that she has grew closer with Mike Shouhed after his explosive cheating scandal by “giving him space” and “letting him know that [she] was there for him when he needed [her].”

Finally, she revealed that she wasn’t always best friends with Reza Farahan.

“Reza and I have known each other for a while, but we weren’t always so close. Reza and I don’t agree on everything…we’re very different people. But we have a soul connection,” she said.

Are you shocked by Soltan’s confessions? Sound off in the comments!

