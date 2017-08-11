Artie Lange Reveals New Details About Shocking Near-Death Experience

Artie Lange has cheated death on multiple occasions, including when he twice tried to commit suicide, but the comedian is determined to live after his latest harrowing near-death experience.

“I’ve got nine lives, I guess,” Lange told the New York Daily News. “They had to open my chest to get a bunch of badness out of there.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lange collapsed during a July performance in Chicago.

After Lange was rushed to the hospital, it was discovered he had an abscess near his heart that, Lange said, “formed a reservoir [containing] a bunch of heroin and cocaine that formed a sludge.

Doctors performed surgery on the funnyman to treat the condition that could have killed him.

Now that he’s beat death yet again, Lange, 50, has some big plans for himself.

“I’m looking to spread my seed,” Howard Stern’s former sidekick joked, adding, “I’m like a defensive back for the Jets. I’m still taking antibiotics to get rid of the infection.”

All joking aside, Lange admitted, “It was harrowing, this time it really scared me.”

Since his medical emergency, Lange has committed himself to staying sober.

