‘Fata**!’ Ariana SLAMS Brielle While Eating Oreos

Brielle Zolciak-Biermann’s family can’t stop themselves from dissing her eating habits!

Ariana, 14, called her older sister a “fata**” on Twitter for licking Oreos in the comfort of their home.



Her diss comes just months after their mom, Kim, slammed the 19-year-old for scarfing down a hamburger on Don’t Be Tardy.

“Oh my g-d Brielle, you just can’t get that sh*t in fast enough!” she yelled, while her brother KJ, 4, chimed in from the backseat.

“Could you slow down on the food?” he quipped. “It’s going to make you fat.”

“Brielle needs to stop eating,” Kim, 38, later told the camera. “What do they call it? The ‘Freshman 15?’ Although she’s not in college.”

Brielle still doesn’t seem to care, as she frequently posts on social media about her fast food adventures.

