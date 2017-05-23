Ariana Grande Concert Survivors Recount Horror As Authorities Name Innocent Victims

In the wake of the deadly explosion during Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert Monday night, survivors have come forward to share their traumatic stories.

So far, 22 people have been confirmed dead with at least 119 more victims injured.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos and 18-year-old Georgina Callander, a fan who met Grande two years ago and tweeted her excitement before the show, were among the 22 who died.

PHOTOS: ISIS Strikes Again! More Horror For France As Terrorists Strike Church, Slaughter Priest

Manchester attack: Jessica Pierpoint says the Ariana Grande concert was a dream that "turned into the worst nightmare you can think of" pic.twitter.com/vMhd0Loh0z — CNN International (@cnni) May 23, 2017

One concert goer told The Daily Mail that she witnessed a young girl screaming, “I don’t know where my sister is!”

PHOTOS: Unmasked! I.D. Of Ruthless Terrorist Who Murdered 84 In Nice Revealed

A man at the concert revealed that he held a dying woman in his arms as he saw a girl lose her legs in the blast.

Meanwhile, according to reports, a 23-year-old man was arrested in south Manchester on Tuesday, though authorities haven’t publicly linked him to the attack. Hours later, another unnamed man was arrested in connection to the attack.

Photo from a friend. Definitely my neighbourhood. pic.twitter.com/qBGLk1jagt — Ed Caesar (@edcaesar) May 23, 2017

Shortly before the explosion, an unverified Twitter account posted cryptic messages featuring the ISIS flag alongside the hashtags #IslamicState and #Manchesterarena.

“You forget our threat? This is the just terror,” the tweet read. The account was deleted soon after.

PHOTOS:grinning Terrorist: Unseen Images Of Osama Bin Laden’s Original Hideout – His Headquarters In 9 Pics

Police declined to comment on the tweets, though ISIS has since claimed responsibility, alleging “one of the caliphate’s soldiers placed bombs among the crowds.”

Hours after the tragedy, Grande announced that she’ll be suspending the remainder of her world tour, writing on Twitter: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

“We mourn for the children,” her manager, Scooter Braun, said.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.