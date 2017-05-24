Web Of Evil: Manchester Police Detain 4 In Connection To Ariana Grande Bombing

The twisted madman behind the bombing of Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert Monday night did not act alone, local police have confirmed.

“It is very clear that we are investigating a network linked to the bomber,” Chief Constable Ian Hopkins in a press conference today.

In fact, Hopkins revealed, four people already have been arrested in connection to the bombing.

“The level of activity in this investigation is intense and is continuing at a fast pace,” he said. “We have made three further arrests in connection with attacks overnight. This afternoon we entered an address in Manchester city centre using a controlled explosion.”

“Officers are currently at the scene searching that address. In order to execute that entry we did have to close a mainline railway line for a short period. That brings the total number in custody to four.”

Due to the number of victims, Chief Hopkins noted that it will likely take four to five days to “formerly name victims” — after post-mortems are completed.

In the meantime, he said, “I can confirm that we are confident the immediate families of all those who were attacked have been informed.”

One of the victims, Hopkins revealed, “was a serving police officer, but in respecting their families wishes, I will make no further comment.”

Chief Hopkins went on to say that there would be significant plans in place to review security for all upcoming events with the city council and even organizers, Radar has learned. The military is now supporting police to help safeguard iconic sites outside of London.

The bombing took place on Monday night after Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena, killing 22 people, and leaving at least 59 injured.

Salman Abedi, 22 has been identified as the bomber. He had recently returned from a trip to Libya, according to reports.

