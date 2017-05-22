Huge Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert Is ‘TERRORIST’ Attack Police Warn

Police are calling the explosion at Ariana Grande’s concert a “terrorist incident” after 19 people were killed in an explosion on Monday night and a second bomb has been found.

“This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise. So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured,” Greater Manchester Police confirmed about the attack.

“According to multiple US officials briefed on the investigation, UK authorities suspect the incident was conducted by a suicide bomber,” NBC News reported.

A second bomb was reportedly found and police released details about their handling of the incendiary device.

“There will be a controlled explosion in Cathedral gardens shortly if you hearing anything don’t be concerned,” Greater Manchester Police Tweeted the shortly after provided an update.

“Officers carrying out a precautionary controlled explosion in Cathedral Garden confirm that it was abandoned clothing, not a suspicious item.”

The authorities noted: “Just before 10:35 PM on Monday, May 22, 2017 police were called reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena.”

Insiders said Grande was safe after the explosion.

