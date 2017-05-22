Ariana Grande Concert Explosion Deaths: Police Say ‘Confirmed Fatalities’

A loud explosion during Ariana Grande’s concert in England Monday night has killed a “number” of people local authorities have confirmed.

“Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area,” Greater Manchester Police announced on Twitter.

They released a second Tweet that read:

“There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as possible.”

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Videos posted on social media from the concert show fans rushing out of the arena and multiple screams can be heard.

Video shows concert goers panicking after explosions during Ariana Grande concert #Manchester Arena. pic.twitter.com/vefT9Ss7MX — Today'sLoop (@TodaysLoop) May 22, 2017

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and trains leaving Manchester’s Victoria Station are reportedly blocked according to Reuters.

Insiders say Grande is safe.

