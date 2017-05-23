Ariana’s Safe! Grande Lands Back In The U.S. After Bombing Terror

Ariana Grande has returned to the US after the horrific bombing at her Manchester concert, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Flight records obtained by Radar show that her private plane picked her up at the UK’s Birmingham international airport around 7 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

She arrived in her home town of Boca Raton, Florida, around 12:45 p.m. Eastern time.

According to USmagazine.com, the “Dangerous Woman” singer’s boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, met her on the tarmac.

PHOTOS: Terrorist Or Sadist? Why Evil Germanwings Co-Pilot Intentionally Crashed Flight — 10 Secrets From The Investigation

“Mac ran up to give her a hug and kiss right after her plane landed,” an eyewitness told the site.

As Radar reported, eight-year-old Saffie Roussos and 18-year-old Georgina Callander were named today as the first victims of Monday night’s attack at Grande’s Manchester concert. So far, 22 people have been confirmed dead with at least 119 more victims injured.

Salman Abedi, 23, has been named as the suicide bomber behind the carnage.

ISIS has also claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to reports.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.