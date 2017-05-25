Ariana Gives Back! Grande To FaceTime Fans Hospitalized In Terror Attack

Ariana Grande fled the U.K. just hours after a terrorist suicide bomber killed 22 and injured countless others outside of the pop star’s concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night.

But RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 23-year-old singer plans on personally paying her respects to the survivors…via FaceTime chat!

“She is not planning on visiting the hospitals because she is still shaken up,” a source close to the devastated “Dangerous Woman” star said.

“But she wants to connect with her injured fans on FaceTime or video conferencing, if they are interested.”

PHOTOS: ‘Absolutely Horrific!’ Ariana Grande Concertgoer Says Bombing Was A Living Hell

As fans know, Grande, who has reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of those killed in the horrific attack, landed safely in South Florida on Tuesday via a private jet, and headed straight to her hometown of Boca Raton for some rest and recovery from the trauma.

Though she may have to resume her international tour, Grande’s family is hoping she will stay put.

“Ariana’s mom Joan and her grandma really want her to stay with them in Boca Raton for a month or so,” the source said. “They just want her home until she feels safe again.”

“But her friends do not think that Ariana will be able to stay in Florida in hiding for that long.”

And it seems neither does Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, who just released a new statement via Twitter on Wednesday stating that “fear” should not stop his client from doing what she loves.

VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Ariana Grande Concert Explosion: Inside The Horror

“The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We can’t allow it. Fear cannot rule the day,” he said.

Do you think that Ariana Grande should just relax in Boca Raton? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.