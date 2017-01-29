Antonio Banderas Rushed To Hospital In Heart Scare

Antonio Banderas was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart scare.

The movie hunk, who was at his home in England’s Surrey when the incident happened, had “agonizing pains in his chest” while exercising, according to the Sun.

Banderas, 56, who is now recovering, told the Sun that he had suffered an “episode.” The actor expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who helped him during the shocking health crisis.

The Mask of Zorro actor divorced Melanie Griffith in 2015, the same year he moved to Britain. They sold their Los Angeles house and he now lives in a mansion in Cobham.

Banderas is now in love with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, a Dutch investment consultant.

