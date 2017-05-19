Anthony Weiner Confesses: I Sent ‘Obscene’ & ‘Morally Wrong’ Sexts To A Teen!

Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty today to sexting a 15-year-old North Carolina girl last year and RadarOnline.com has just obtained the fallen politician’s shocking statement about his “obscene,” “morally wrong” conduct.

In the statement, posted by the United Stated District Court, the disgraced politician, 52, and husband of Hillary Clinton’s aide Huma Abedin, accepted full responsibility for his crime, transferring obscene material to a minor.

“In late January 2016, I was contacted by and began exchanging online messages with a stranger who said that she was a high school student who I understood to be 15 years old. Through approximately March 2016, I engaged in obscene communications with this teenager, including sharing explicit images and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, just as I had done and continued to do with adult women,” he admitted. “I knew this was morally wrong as it was unlawful.”

“I accept full responsibility for my conduct,” wrote Weiner – who is now facing between one and 10 years in prison.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse. I apologize to everyone that I have hurt. I apologize to the teenage girl, whom I mistreated so badly. I am committed to making amends to those I have harmed,” he wrote. “Thank you.”

Full copy of Anthony Weiner's statement from court today pic.twitter.com/s74V9trD9S — Noah Remnick (@NoahRemnick) May 19, 2017

As previously reported, the former United States Congressman was forced out of office in 2011 after he posted photos of his crotch on Twitter.

Weiner, who could now have to register as a sex offender, reportedly turned himself in early Friday morning to the F.B.I.

