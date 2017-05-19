Huma’s Shame! Anthony Weiner To Plead Guilty To Sexting Underage Girl

Nearly a year after reports surfaced that he sexted a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, Anthony Weiner will plead guilty to sending obscene material to a minor, Radaronline.com has learned.

According to the New York Times, the shamed politician, 52, will plead guilty to a single charge of transferring material to a minor in a plea agreement with the United States attorney’s office.

Weiner, who could now have to register as a sex offender, reportedly turned himself in early Friday morning to the F.B.I.

In January of 2016, authorities uncovered several sexually explicit text messages between Weiner and the underage girl, although the bombshell wasn’t revealed to the public until eight months later.

Weiner is expected to face between zero and 10 years in prison for the charge, which means he could avoid prison altogether.

Weiner’s laptop was confiscated during the scandal, which later led authorities to discover that his on-again wife, Huma Abedin, 40, was sending classified emails from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to her husband.

Weiner was forced out of congress back in 2011 during the initial discovery of his sexting habit, when he unintentionally released a photo of his crotch on Twitter.

Story developing.

