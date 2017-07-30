Anthony Scaramucci’s Wife Demanded Divorce While She Was Nine Months Pregnant

President Donald Trump‘s new communications director Anthony Scaramucci is embroiled in a messy divorce as he makes huge waves at the White House.

In a new bombshell, it’s been reported that the swaggering former Wall Street titan’s wife Deidre demanded a divorce three weeks ago, while she was nine months pregnant, according to The Post’s Page Six.

The publication discovered that Deidre, 38, filed divorce papers on husband Scaramucci, 53, in Nassau County Supreme Court in New York on July 6.

And in another shocker involving the foul-mouthed aide’s troubled marriage, Deidre gave birth to a baby boy by Scaramucci on Monday, while he was in West Virginia with President Trump at the Boy Scouts Jamboree.

Page Six reported that as of Friday evening, a full four days after delivery, Scaramucci “had yet to meet his newborn son, though an associate close to Anthony said he visited the child late that night.”

Deidre’s infant son, who was born two weeks before his due date at 5 pounds, 13 ounces, was reportedly admitted on Thursday to a neonatal intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, photos published by the Daily Mail showed that Scaramucci visited his wife on Manhasset, Long Island, on Saturday, six days after she’d had their baby. The online news site quoted Deidre’s attorney as saying reports that his political ambition caused the divorce are false.

However, a source told Page Six that it is very much true that Scaramucci wasn’t present for the birth of his child and “When James was born, he sent her a text saying, ‘Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child.’ ”

The source added, “There was discussion between him, her and the divorce attorneys about Anthony going to the hospital and unfortunately … the delivery was sudden.”

Reports said while Scaramucci was having dinner with President Trump and other pals in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, Deidre was at home in Long Island recovering from having given birth at a hospital on Monday.

Deidre’s attorney told Page Six that she’s “not making this into a circus. She has children to protect and that’s what she’s concerned about.”

Still, another source told Page Six that Deidre was tough on her husband for his closeness to the President: “She would mock him for being a Trump sycophant.”

As Radar has reported, America has been getting to know brash former financier Scaramucci ever since Trump appointed him communications chief in a major White House shakeup that included the ouster of the President’s chief of staff, Reince Preibus.

But does it help or hurt? Scaramucci keeps hitting the headlines in an explosive way!

