Anthony Scaramucci Resigns At White House After Bombshell Divorce Scandal

Anthony Scaramucci was recently appointed as the new White House Communications Director which pushed former press secretary, Sean Spicer, to quit. This morning, Scaramucci offered his resignation just a little over one week after he was hired, Radaronline.com has learned.

According to close White House sources, Scaramucci was forced to resign.

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, said in a statement. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

This comes on the heels of a New Yorker article released last week where Scaramucci made lewd comments about Trump employees, Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c**k,” he said, speaking of Trump’s chief strategist in the interview with the New Yorker.

“They’ll all be fired by me,” he continued. “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

“Reince is a f**king paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said of Trump’s former Chief Of Staff, who resigned just last week.

In a White House press release, Trump expressed great enthusiasm for Scaramucci’s appointment at the time.

“Anthony is a person I have great respect for, and he will be an important addition to this Administration. He has been a great supporter and will now help implement key aspects of our agenda while leading the communications team. We have accomplished so much, and we are being given credit for so little. The good news is the people get it, even if the media doesn’t.”

Scaramucci is currently involved in a publicly heated divorce battle with wife, Deidre Scaramucci, who filed for divorce three weeks ago. She is nine months pregnant with their child.

Story developing.

