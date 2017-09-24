The Odd Couple! Anthony Bourdain And Asia Argento Show Off Matching Amazing Abs

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento have amazing abs and mirror image bodies!

Culinary expert Bourdain, 60, and action actress Argento, 42, might have a big age gap but they are both in great shape.

And the evidence came when they strolled around Rome in Italy together where they were celebrating her birthday.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani Shows Off Washboard Abs After Getting Slammed For ‘Insensitive’ Pregnancy Prank

Despite their matching 6-pack abs, it looks as though the couple indulged in a celebratory dinner for Argento, posted a sweet pic of her and family around a dinner table via social media.

The Parts Unknown star looks like he is not over indulging with fatty foods while his tattoo covered lover looks in great shape too.

Bourdain trains in the Brazilian martial art jiujitsu to keep trim and he trains wherever he is in the world.

PHOTOS: Sexy! Nick Jonas Lifts His Shirt And Reveals Taut Abs In ‘Men’s Fitness’

The couple started dating in February after she appeared in an episode of his show.

The high profile host separated from his wife Ottavia last year who trains as a MMA fighter.

Action hero Argento was born in Rome, so, she no doubt had fun showing her guy around her home city.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.