So Sad! Anna ‘In Denial’ About Son’s Traumatic Premature Birth

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were told their son Jack “could be developmentally disabled” after the actress gave birth two months early, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Faris, 40, revealed that her five-year-old’s birth was extremely traumatic for her, and she was “in denial” for most of it in her new memoir, Unqualified.

She explained that she had tried to get pregnant for a year, and she finally conceived when she was 35-years-old. Her doctor deemed it a “geriatric pregnancy” because of her age, but she “had a really lovely pregnancy.”

“I did gain a lot of weight with my pregnancy, and I’ve never had more paparazzi follow me,” she wrote. “I knew why, of course. I was on the bump watch. At the time, I honestly didn’t give a f**k, probably because my brain was numb with pregnancy hormones and I was in a blissful state and all I wanted to do was eat.”

PHOTOS: Jealousy, Flirting & Fame: Inside Chris Pratt & Anna Faris’ Darkest Relationship Secrets

“So even though Jack was born about two months early, I gained seventy pounds,” she bragged.

“By the time I was thirty weeks in, I was feeling lucky,” she recalled. “Sure, I had restless legs and backaches, but I was active and my regular ultrasounds were all good, and compared to the horror stores I’d heard from some friends I was having an easy time.”

“Then, on the morning of August 10 – when I was thirty weeks and one day – I woke up at two fifteen to a massive gush,” she wrote. “The bed was soaked, and even though I felt the flud coming out of my vagina, I smelled it to make sure it wasn’t pee.”

“I was completely unprepared for anything dramatic like that to happen,” Faris continued. “I called my OB’s office, and I’ll never forget the way the on-call doctor said, very calmly, ‘Sooooo, you need to go to Cedars-Cinai. Right now.’”

PHOTOS: Bikini-Clad Anna Faris Caught Looking Scary Skinny On ‘Overboard’ Set

“Even after that phone call, it never really occurred to me that Jack was coming,” she admitted. “I thought, I’ll go to the hospital, then maybe I’ll be home in a few hours. I know that sounds stupid, it was stupid, but I was in denial.”

Pratt, 38, threw essentials in a bag for them, and rushed her to the hospital where she was “pumped” full with magnesium to stop the labor.

“It felt horrible,” she recalled. “I could sort of feel it going through my veins and it as incredibly painful – the best way I can describe it is like having a headache throughout your entire body.”

She was put on hospital bed rest after her labor came to a halt, and Pratt came to the hospital every night to keep her company as he was filming during the day. The doctors wanted to keep her for a month, but “in the early morning of [her] seventh day of bed rest, [she] started cramping really badly.”

PHOTOS: Anna Faris’ Plastic Surgery Confession: ‘I Got My Boobs Done’

Again, she was “in denial” about going into labor and “tried to downplay the intensity of the pain” until the nurses finally told her that Jack was arriving. The beginning stages of labor were a “blur,” but she remembered her doctor telling her that she may not be able to hold Jack right after birth because of his premature status.

“That’s where the unexpected nature of this whole fiasco really hit home,” she wrote. “When you have a healthy pregnancy, you never wonder if you’ll get to hold your son right after he’s born. It’s a given. I was terrified, but I also knew I had to be a soldier.”

Faris was able to briefly hold Jack after his birth, but he was held in the NICU for almost a month.

“On our fourth day in the NICU, the pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled,” she recalled. “We wouldn’t know until he was eighteen months old, the doctors said.”

PHOTOS: Anna Faris’ New 3.3 Mil Hollywood Hills Home

Faris and Pratt were in “complete shock” but leaned on each other to push forward.

“Even after we got home I was taking Jack to daily appointments with brain specialists and heart specialists and eye doctors and physical therapists,” Faris said. “We continued to hope for the best, but we knew that we wouldn’t be sure about Jack’s development for some time.”

“Today, he’s a happy five-year-old full of wonder and mischief,” Faris reported. “He still has a couple of physical problems – his legs have high tone and often appear stiff, so he walks on his tiptoes a lot. He wears glasses and has to wear an eye patch for twenty minutes a day to strengthen his vision. But given that these are the biggest challenges, we count ourselves as extremely lucky.”

PHOTOS: Scary Skinny Shocker? Anna Faris Wears Bikini During Hawaiian Getaway & Her Ribs Poke Through

Faris and Pratt are currently co-parenting Jack, as they announced their split in August. The Scary Movie star has already moved on with Michael Barrett – but it is unclear if he’s already met Jack.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.