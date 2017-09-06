Anna Faris ‘Scared’ To Expose All In ‘Intimate’ Memoir After Chris Pratt Divorce

Anna Faris has announced she is releasing a tell-all memoir this October, and she is terrified, RadarOnline.com has learned! Only one month after announcing her split from Chris Pratt, the actress announced via her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, that she feels extremely exposed in her recent narrative.

“I feel really, really nervous because it feels really intimate,” Faris said about her book. “I’m excited.”

“When I first got the book deal I thought, ‘Oh, what a great adventure.’ Now that it’s getting closer, I feel, in a sense, that I got to always hide behind characters, and now this is me and it feels a little scary,” added the star.

Faris’ co-host Sim Sarna agreed, saying that Faris gets extremely real in the “revealing” book and that she didn’t hold back when exposing her entire personal life.

“It’s just my experiences,” Faris, 40, explained. “It’s just sort of how I felt as a really quiet kid with headgear, and then suddenly being an actress in L.A. and basically how I haven’t felt comfortable in my own skin.”

According to excerpts obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Pratt, 38, himself wrote the forward of the book, as Faris reminisced on the happier days during their eight-year marriage.

“She is fierce and very loyal, she rarely punishes people,” wrote Pratt. “But when she does, it’s powerful and terrifying, and when it’s over, it’s really over. (Power and terror are acceptable in a partner but absolutely necessary in a mother, as far as I’m concerned). And she does mother very well, both our son, Jack, and me, when needed.”

As Radar previously reported, Pratt and Faris called it quits this past August. Sources stated that it was the actor’s huge ego and Faris’ jealously over his newfound fame what drove them apart.

The blonde beauty has spoken out about the split, saying she is heartbroken but has learned to value her worth. “Life is to short,” to be with someone who doesn’t have your back, she said.

