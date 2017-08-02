‘Independent’ Ann Curry Snubs Arch-Nemesis Matt Lauer At Event

Matt Lauer and Ann Curry famously held each other in low regard when they worked together on NBC’s Today, and it appears time actually doesn’t heal all wounds!

In Touch reports the two have not exactly mended fences since Lauer orchestrated Curry’s 2012 shocking dismissal from the popular morning program.

On July 20, Curry, 60, was at an event in Beverly Hills to promote her new PBS series We’ll Meet Again.

“It’s been fun to be independent, to be honest,” Curry said. “You can really focus on what you want to do and find people you want to work with who are really amazing.”

It appears Lauer, 59, isn’t one of those people.

Asked about former co-workers with whom she kept in contact, Curry only mentioned another female Today vet — Tamron Hall — who also weathered tough times at the show.

“I’ve spoken with Tamron,” Curry told In Touch of the on-air personality who left in February after Megyn Kelly was awarded her 9 a.m. time slot on the show. “She’s just a great woman. I really enjoy her.”

So does she still enjoy tuning in to Today every so often?

“These days, I get a lot of my news from print,” she said.

As Radar recently reported, Curry and Lauer aren’t the only two Today alumni who have bad blood between them.

Shortly after Lauer and weatherman Al Roker began working with each other in the 1990s, “Roker said something to me that I did not appreciate, live on television,” Lauer revealed.

Lauer reportedly had mispronounced Roker’s name and the wisecracking forecaster shot back — “Wow, not so easy in the big leagues, is it, pretty boy?” The dig was the first of many Roker, 62, has lobbed at “thin-skinned” Matt through the years, insiders said.

