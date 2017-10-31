Andy Dick Fired From Film After Licking Castmates & Allegedly Groping Their Genitals

Comedian Andy Dick, 51, was just accused of sexual harassment and misconduct on set – and was even fired from his independent film project after sources came forward to report his alleged actions.

A source told the The Hollywood Reporter that Dick was caught groping people’s genitals as well as making sexual advances and propositions to at least four members of the production. He was also accused of licking and kissing people without their permission – a fact which he himself admitted.

After being fired from his project, Raising Buchanan, Dick spoke to THR reporters, saying that he is not a saint and everyone knows he was a reputation, but people have made a much bigger deal about it because of the Harvey Weinstein, 65, scandal.

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Shocking Sex Scandal: Inside Rape & Abuse Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

The actor also admitted that people in the cast were offended when he began defending Weinstein – who he worked with in two films.

“I don’t grope people anymore. I don’t expose myself anymore,” Dick said. “I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate. People are so sensitive.”

Addressing the bizarre claims against him, Dick assured reporters, “I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals,” later adding, “Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

The aging funnyman said that he doesn’t “know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date.”

“In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore,” he said jokingly. “There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.”

Concluding his argument, comedian Andy Dick said: “I won’t do it anymore. I won’t lick anyone’s face anymore. We have an agreement.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.