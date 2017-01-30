Here Comes The Bride! Emma & Andrew Secretly Engaged

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield has lured ex-fiancée Emma Stone back into his web of love!

The on-off couple is set to give their failed romance another go, and even get engaged again, according to insiders. The news comes after Emma was spotted sporting a large ring at the recent Golden Globes.

“They’ve been quietly back together for a while now, and they’ve even started talking about marriage,” an insider dished.

The Easy A cutie, 28, and the big-screen superhero, 33, dated for four years, but decided to call it quits last year amid rumors Emma cheated with her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling.

But in August, the former lovebirds were caught taking secret strolls in London!

In an interview at the time, Stone called Garfield “someone I still love very much.”

When asked who he’d want to be stranded with on a desert island, Garfield answered: “Emma Stone. I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come.”

On Sunday, Stone took home the award for Best Actress at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and though she didn’t thank Garfield during her acceptance speech, the actress’ sexy black dress looked like a treat for her secret new (and also old) flame.

But insiders fear this could be an unhealthy reunion for Stone.

“It’s like Andrew only wants her when he can’t have her, and it’s really messing her up,” a source spilled.

