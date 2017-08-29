Amy Schumer Headed For ‘Trainwreck’ New Romance — With Ladies Man John Mayer

Comedian Amy Schumer could be heading toward serious difficulty — after hooking up with serial dater John Mayer!

Pals of the star fear her fizzy new romance is nothing to laugh about!

“Amy and John have surprised everyone with how close they’ve become,” a source revealed.

“They’ve been posting openly flirty comments on each other’s Instagram pictures.”

Sources said the unlikely duo began dueting in July — just two months after Amy’s breakup from furniture designer Ben Hanisch.

Amy and John were spotted together at New York’s Comedy Cellar on July 14.

But pals worry Amy, 36, needs to keep a close eye on the 39-year-old rock ’n’ roll Romeo.

“John is a serious womanizer, and Amy seemed pretty shaken from her recent break-up, so friends are understandably concerned,” the source spilled.