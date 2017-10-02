‘Little People’ Mom Amy Roloff ‘Haunted’ By Fear Of Losing Custody Of Her Four Kids

Amy Roloff was petrified of losing her four kids because of her dwarfism, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Being a mother is very important to Amy,” her ex-husband Matt wrote in his tell-all, Against Tall Odds: Being A David In A Goliath World. “She can’t stand the thought of allowing her littleness to cause her to fail at anything, especially at being a mom.”

“Amy has always said her greatest fear is that someone would come and take her children away because they didn’t believe she was capable of caring for them properly,” he added. “That has never come close to happening – and there’s no reason to believe it ever will – but the thought haunts her.”

“We’ve already gone through some trying situations with our children – including our son’s near death – and we’ve come through it successfully,” he reasoned at the time of publication in 1999.

But as Radar later reported, the Little People Big World couple split in 2015 after 27 years of marriage, and Amy, 53, and Matt, 55, divided 27-year-old twins Zachary and Jeremy, 24-year-old Molly and 20-year-old Jacob.

Their youngest son estranged himself from his family, as he claimed he was “f**ed” out of their reality TV fortune and refused to film for the TLC hit as a result. Amy publicly apologized to Jacob, saying: “You’re an awesome son Jacob. You, like your brothers and sister keep blessing me everyday. I’m sorry it was so tough on you.”

Molly also attempted to leave the spotlight and moved to have an off-screen relationship with her husband Joel. But, they ultimately filmed their wedding for Little People, Big World.

Meanwhile, Zachary and his wife Tori welcomed their son Jackson in May 2017. Jeremy and his wife Audrey welcomed their daughter Ember earlier this month after Audrey and Amy settled their feud over her divorce from Matt.

