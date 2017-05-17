Is Ami OK? Brown Family In Panic After ‘Alaskan Bush’ Star Center Of Cancer Rumors

After publicly suffering from spinal problems for years, Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown is rumored in her local Alaska to have been diagnosed with cancer — and her estranged family could not be more devastated.

Les Branson, who was abandoned by his little sister after she married the “controlling” Billy Brown in their native Texas, claims he was told by friends in Alaska that the 53-year-old mother of seven is undergoing treatment in Los Angeles for cancer in the Discovery Channel reality show’s offseason.

“It’s really sad,” Les told Radar in an exclusive interview. “She has already suffered so much.”

Since his sister refuses to speak with him, Les said he is planning to call L.A.-area hospitals in a desperate bid to find the allegedly ailing star.

However, he has yet to share the rumors with his 84-year-old mother, Earlene Branson, who has not seen her beloved daughter in over 30 years.

“I haven’t told my mother. I don’t want to upset her,” Les said. “She needs to know eventually, if the rumors are indeed true.”

As Ami told Radar exclusively in 2015, she has suffered from cervical radiculitis, a form of nerve damage in the spine.

“It was a really bad, painful thing,” she said.

Her husband Billy, 64, is also in poor health, and has a history of seizures.

A spokesperson for the Brown family has not responded to Radar’s request for comment.

