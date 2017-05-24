Amber Portwood & Boyfriend Matt Baier In Talks To Star In Raunchy Sex Tape Together

Amber Portwood may have called off her wedding to boyfriend Matt Baier, but the on-off pair will still be partners…in their very own sex tape.

Multiple sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the Teen Mom OG costars met with Vivid Entertainment execs in Los Angeles to discuss the X-rated opportunity.

“The tape will feature Amber and Matt having sex,” an insider close to the couple revealed. “Amber was very happy with the meeting, and is seriously considering doing it.”

According to the insider, Portwood, 27, and Baier, 46, were offered $100,000 upfront to do the deed on camera, and extended a lucrative royalty deal.

“She keeps going back and forth on the final decision,” the insider added. “She’s talking to her family to weigh the pros and cons right now. And Matt is supportive with whatever she wants to do.”

The mother to Leah, 8, wouldn’t be the first Teen Mom star to release a sex tape. In 2013, Portwood’s nemesis Farrah Abraham, 25, got down and dirty with porn star James Deen in Backdoor Teen Mom, which shocked fans and nearly ended her relationship with MTV .

