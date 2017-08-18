Sorry, Matt! How Amber & New Boyfriend Fell In Love On Set Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Amber Portwood has moved on from her lying, deadbeat dad ex-boyfriend to a Hollywood producer — and now RadarOnline.com can reveal all the details of her new romance.

The Teen Mom OG star, 27, and her new man Andrew Glennon, 33, met while she filmed Marriage Boot Camp in June with her ex Matt Baier in an attempt to save their broken engagement, Radar can confirm.

“Andrew worked in production on the show, and spent a lot of time with Amber,” an insider told Radar. “He worked on all her confessional scenes.”

“Andrew quickly developed feelings for Amber, and made the first move.”

However, the source insisted, the now couple didn’t begin dating until Baier, 46, stormed out of the MBC house after an explosive fight and relocated to Las Vegas.

“Amber says there was no cheating,” the source added. “Her and Matt had already broken up.”

Radar first reported Portwood’s new relationship with shocking video of her kissing and cuddling her new guy at a marina in her hometown of Indianapolis.

The source claimed Glennon is based in Malibu, so it’s unclear how Portwood will make her long-distance romance work. Fortunately, the mom of Leah, 8, frequently visits the Las Angeles area for Teen Mom OG filming.

Though Portwood moved on from her split quickly, Baier insisted he’s happy for his ex in an exclusive interview with Radar.

“The most important thing is Amber is happy and safe,” he said.

Troubled began brewing for Portwood and Baier this spring when he failed a lie detector test about his alleged cheating.

Early on in the nearly three-year relationship, Radar revealed that Baier had at least nine secret children with seven women, though he only told Portwood about two. According to court documents, he also owed at least six of the women years of unpaid child support.

