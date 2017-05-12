Over For Good? Amber Calls Off Engagement After Matt Fails Lie Detector Test

Amber Portwood has stood by Matt Baier amid his deadbeat dad scandal – but is she done defending him? RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on the Teen Mom OG stars’ relationship drama.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Portwood, 25, dumped her fiance of three years when he failed a lie detector test about cheating rumors.

Radar can confirm that Portwood demanded he take the test — and it was caught on camera!

“Amber says he didn’t pass,” a source close to the mom of Leah, 7, told Radar. “It was filmed by MTV, so it will all play out on Teen Mom.”

The insider added that the couple is “fighting a lot right now.”

“She is saying it’s over,” the source continued, adding that a make-up is still possible. “But they could get back together. They’ve gone through lots of ups and downs.”

While Portwood told pals her man failed, a source close to Baier insisted that he passed the polygraph “with flying colors.”

“He didn’t fail the lie detector test, he passed,” the insider said. “He took it voluntarily. Amid all of the cheating rumors, which got disproven, Amber told him to take the test. He did it on film, so no one could say it wasn’t true. They asked, ‘Have you ever cheated with another woman,’ ‘Have you had inappropriate conversations with another woman,’ and he passed.”

Portwood first sparked breakup rumors when she appeared on the podcast of Susan Pinsky, the wife of reunion show host Dr. Drew Pinsky, on Thursday.

“We were engaged for a couple of years, we had a venue set up for October 13th and everything, lets just say some things have happened just in the last couple of days,” Portwood said. “I don’t really know.”

When the host said that he has is a lot of apologizing to do, Portwood responded “100 percent.”

“He messed up, he’s trying to fix it,” the host continued, as Portwood replied, “yes.”

Portwood has deleted most of their photos off of her Instagram. Their latest photo is from 11 weeks ago.

As Radar reported, Baier has been involved with multiple scandals over the years.

Baier has been accused of having at least nine children with six different women. Five women sued Baier for overdue child support payments in an Indiana court, but the cases have been dismissed.

Baier was also accused of reaching out to Teen Mom stars Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans over Twitter before settling for Portwood.

