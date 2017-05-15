‘Get Me Out!’ Amber Breaks Down While Trying On Wedding Dress Amid Cheating Scandal

Amber Portwood had cold feet about her wedding to Matt Baier months before calling off her engagement. In a Teen Mom OG sneak peek, Portwood freaks out while trying on a wedding dress.

In the clip, Portwood, 27, tries on an extravagant long-sleeve ball gown with flower embellishments.

“I don’t know,” she said as she stared at herself in the mirror. “Alright I’m ready to get out of this. Get me out of this, now!”

As Radar reported, Portwood dumped her man of three years when he failed a lie detector test about cheating rumors last week.

“Amber says he didn’t pass,” a source close to the mom of Leah, 7, told Radar. “It was filmed by MTV, so it will all play out on Teen Mom.”

The insider added that while Portwood is “saying it’s over,” the controversial couple “could get back together.”

“They’ve gone through lots of ups and downs,” the source added.

But a source close to Baier insisted he passed the polygraph “with flying colors.”

“He didn’t fail the lie detector test, he passed,” the insider said. “He took it voluntarily. Amid all of the cheating rumors, which got disproven, Amber told him to take the test. He did it on film, so no one could say it wasn’t true. They asked, ‘Have you ever cheated with another woman,’ ‘Have you had inappropriate conversations with another woman,’ and he passed.”

Portwood sparked breakup rumors when she appeared on the podcast of Susan Pinsky, the wife of reunion show host Dr. Drew Pinsky, on Thursday.

“We were engaged for a couple of years, we had a venue set up for October 13th and everything, let’s just say some things have happened just in the last couple of days,” she said. “I don’t really know.”

Baier has been involved in multiple scandals over the years. He has been accused of having at least nine children with six different women. Five women sued Baier for overdue child support payments in an Indiana court, but the cases have been dismissed.

He was also accused of reaching out to Teen Mom stars Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans over Twitter before settling for Portwood.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report on the split.

