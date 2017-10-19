More Dark Secrets Exposed: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood’s New Man Arrested For DUI

Amber Portwood‘s new boyfriend Andrew Glennon was once arrested for having an arsenal of weapons, but his rap sheet doesn’t end there. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom OG star’s man was once arrested for a DUI.

In court papers obtained from the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Glennon was arrested on March 3, 2014 when he “did willfully and unlawfully drive a vehicle while being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.”

For the second count, he was charged with “driving a vehicle with 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood.” His blood alcohol count was .09.

Glennon was ordered to serve 96 hours in Los Angeles County Jail and pay $2,120 in fines and fees.

He was also required to attend 20 alcoholic anonymous/narcotics anonymous meetings twice a week.

As Radar exclusively reported, Glennon was charged with two counts of “unlawfully owning, possessing, purchasing, receiving and having custody and control of a firearm, to wit, a handgun, in July 2010.

Glennon was also charged with possession of a rifle by a felon.

“Possession of a deadly weapon was committed by Andrew Glennon, who did unlawfully manufacture, cause to be manufactured, impose into the State of California, keep for sale, offer and expose for sale, and give lend, and possess an instrument and weapon of the kind commonly known as a billy,” the court papers continued of the fourth count, which refers to a baton.

For the fifth and final count, he was charged with possession of metal knuckles.

He was arrested by the Malibu Patrol and held on $170,000 bail.

He pled not guilty to all five counts. The charges against him were dismissed.

But Glennon’s dark past doesn’t end there. He was hit with a restraining order from his girlfriend of three years on October 30, 2013.

“In May, he showed up uninvited and after I asked him to leave he secretly let the air out of my tire till it was flat,” she wrote in the protective order. “On my birthday, [he] showed up at my work under a false name delivering flowers. Security at my work turned him away.”

She also claimed he “threw rocks at my window and smiled and laughed when he saw me look.”

Her request for a domestic violence restraining order was granted for a period of three years. It expired on October 30, 2016.

Glennon told Radar of the report, “These are out of context and there is so much more to these accusations.”

He was hit with a second restraining order on April 23, 2015 by a girlfriend he dated for only two months.

“Since breaking up with him, I have received hundreds of emails, phone calls, text messages and Facebook messages from him harassing me,” his second ex-girlfriend wrote. “He has shown up at my work, home and the bus stops I take to and from work as well.”

A temporary restraining order was issued on May 14, 2015. The case was dismissed on June 4, 2015 when neither appeared in court.

