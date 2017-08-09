Justice For Alexa! Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Curtin Awarded $2.25 Million In Rape Lawsuit

Alexa Curtin‘s scored a huge paycheck in her nightmare rape lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A unanimous jury awarded her $2.25 million for her past and future “physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering” after an on-duty sheriff’s deputy raped her in April 2014.

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS!

Curtin, 24, first sued the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in June 2016, and claimed that Nicholas Lee Caropino raped her in her own car after he separated the reality star and her then-boyfriend during a verbal argument.

PHOTOS: Abuse, Neglect, & ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior! The 15 Most Shocking Allegations Against ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge In Her Custody Case

The porn star had to beg the judge to allow her to use the word “rape” in the trial, but wanted her X-rated videos banned from the courtroom. She also demanded for Caropino’s entire dash cam video to be shown to jurors.

The ex-RHOC star’s lawyers argued that the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was responsible for her attack, as Caropino should have been placed on leave due to a previous sexual assault claim. Caropino refused to testify in the trial.

PHOTOS: Struggling Shannon Checks In To ‘Fat Farm’ Ahead Of ‘RHOC’ Taping

But, Curtin is still facing time behind bars despite her big win. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail stemming from a 2015 charges for petty theft, assault and battery.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.