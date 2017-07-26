Ex ‘RHOC’ Star Alexa Curtin Demands Dash Cam Video In Police Rape Trial

Alexa Curtin is ready to move forward with her upcoming trial — as long as the dash cam video from the night she was allegedly raped is allowed in court, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Curtin, 24, is suing the County of Orange and Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Lee Caropino after she was allegedly raped in April of 2014. Now, she wants the jury to see all of his dash cam footage from that fateful night!

“The entire video is necessary to place in context the portions cited by the County,” Curtin’s lawyer fired in explosive court documents obtained by Radar.

Curtin’s lawyer also transcribed the video for the judge, noting that it took just two minutes for Caropino to drop off his partner, Deputy Chapple, and return to Curtin’s car to allegedly attack her.

The porn star previously begged the case’s judge to allow her to use the word “rape” during the trial, but wanted her X-rated videos banned from the case.

Curtin was sentenced to 30 days in jail last month for violating her probation stemming from her petty theft, assault and battery charges in 2015.

