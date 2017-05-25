‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Billy Brown Admits Wife Ami Is ‘Sick’ Amid Cancer Rumors

The Brown family is finally speaking out about rampant rumors that matriarch Ami is suffering from cancer.

In a new clip for the upcoming season of Alaskan Bush People, premiering June 14, Billy, 64, admits his wife is “sick.”

“For years the bush has been our home, but now everything’s changed,” he says in the video. “My wife Ami is sick.”

“We’re going to have to leave Alaska.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ami, 53, is believed to be undergoing cancer treatment in a Los Angeles hospital.

“It’s really sad,” the mother of seven’s estranged brother, Les Branson, told Radar. “She has already suffered so much.”

Ami has publicly struggled with health problems for years.

In 2015, she told Radar that she suffered from “painful” cervical radiculitis, a form of nerve damage in the spine.

Meanwhile, Billy was hospitalized in Seattle, Washington, that same year for seizures.

A spokesperson for the Discovery Channel did not respond to Radar’s calls for comment on Ami’s health.

