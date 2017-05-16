Alan Thicke’s Sons Desperate To ‘Protect His Legacy’ From His Widow

A bitter family feud is spiraling out of control between the late actor Alan Thicke’s surviving sons and his third wife, who is claiming the prenuptial agreement she had signed before their 2005 marriage is now invalid.

Brennan and Robin Thicke, co-trustees of the living trust Thicke had set up before his death, filed a new petition in court on May 16 in order to “honor the memory of their father, protect his legacy, and prevent his testamentary intentions from being undermined by avarice and overreaching of his third wife, Tanya Callau.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Thicke passed away last December at age 69 after suffering a ruptured aorta. The former Growing Pains actor’s sudden death came as a shock to his family and fans.

According to the newly filed petition, Thicke had bequeathed his children — Robin, Brennan and Carter — his Carpinteria, California, ranch, a majority of his personal effects and over half his remaining estate.

Callau, according to her prenup and the trust, was to walk away with furnishings from the ranch, half a million dollars from a life insurance policy, a quarter of Thicke’s personal effects, all of the actor’s pensions and union death benefits and a percentage of whatever remained from the estate.

However, Thicke’s sons now claim Callau is insisting that the prenup she signed is invalid and that she’s making a grab for more than Thicke thought she deserved.

“My clients made every effort to resolve this without the need for going to court,” attorney Alex Weingarten, who is representing Robin and Brennan, tells Radar. “The only thing they care about is protecting the legacy of their father and honoring his intentions. That is exactly what we are going to do.”

The Thicke brothers’ petition, which was filed in L.A. County Superior Court, pointed out that Thicke had updated the trust he had set up as recently as February 2016, less than a year before he died. They also claim Callau had no problems with her husband’s decision of how he wanted the trust administered upon his passing.

“Now that Alan is dead, Tanya claims there are numerous problems with the Trust and the Prenuptial Agreement,” Weingarten alleged in Tuesday’s petition.

“Tanya asserts that there is no chance the ‘Prenup’ could withstand legal challenge and that she has very significant community rights in the Trust’s assets and rights of reimbursement with respect to improvements to the Ranch. Tanya also claims ‘Marvin rights’ asserting that she had to forgo opportunities to pursue and advance her own career in order to support Alan and be his companion and partner, including raising Carter.”

Worse, alleged Weingarten, Callau “[has] threatened to make her claims fodder for ‘tabloid publicity‘ unless the Co-Trustees agreed to participate in a mediation and succumb to her demands.”

