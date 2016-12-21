Alan Thicke’s Wife Shares ‘Gut Wrenching Sadness’ Over Actor’s Death

Alan Thicke‘s wife, Tanya Callau Thicke, opened up about her heartbreak over the legendary star’s death this week, revealing her “unbelievable grief” to Radar.

“It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” Thicke, 41, said in her statement to Radar on Tuesday.

“Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke,” she continued.

PHOTOS: Hockey Rink Managers Tell All On Alan Thicke’s Final Skate

I've got the cutest designated driver EVER!!!! JP & @eloisedejoria sure know how to throw a party! Thx you for having us. #friendsforever #patron #family 🙏🏻💛💛💛 A photo posted by TANYA THICKE (@tanyathicke) on Dec 11, 2016 at 5:56pm PST

As Radar previously reported, the Growing Pains star died suddenly after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey in Los Angeles with his youngest son, Carter.

According to the manager at the hockey rink, Thicke was still conscious and talking as he was taken into the ambulance, even asking Carter to snap his photo. At the hospital, where son Robin rushed by his side, he passed away.

PHOTOS:Alan Thicke’s Ex-Wife Shares ‘Shocking Sadness’ Over Actor’s Death

I love this man SO much!!!! #tbt 💛 A photo posted by TANYA THICKE (@tanyathicke) on Jul 28, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

“Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning,” Tanya concluded, adding that the family asks that donations be made in memory of Alan Thicke to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) , “a cause that he cared about deeply.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.